CM okays Rs23m in compensation for police martyrs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has accorded approval to Rs23 million to pay compensation to policemen and officers who have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in the province.

The approval follows a request from police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon for enhancement of compensation for the martyred cops’ families. Officials said on Friday that the IGP Memon had a few days ago moved a summary to the CM for enhancement of compensation for the families of the martyred and injured police officers at par with the Punjab police.

The draft moved by the IGP reads, “It is proudly stated that Sindh Police is playing a pivotal role in the war against terrorism and to curb the menace of crime. Every member of Sindh Police is committed to maintaining law and order and peace in the province.”

More than 2,400 police officers have sacrificed their lives and around 1,300 have got injured in the line of duty to bring peace to the country, especially the Sindh province. Such great sacrifices are not only recognized at government level but also in every walk of life, which is a morally boosting factor and recognition for the police department.

The draft says the CM and the Sindh government had always been forthcoming in taking initiatives regarding police in general and for Shuhada particular.

“In this connection, it is submitted that currently an amount of Rs10 million only is being paid to the legal heirs of police officers and officials of Sindh Police as financial compensation who embrace Shahadat in the line of duty for following categories as per order of the finance department of the government of Sindh bearing order dated March 21, 2018: police encounters, bomb blasts, riots, terrorist activities, watch and ward duties.

Besides, financial compensation amounting to rupees Rs0.1 million is also being paid to the heirs of those Shaheed police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty during road traffic accidents as per the aforementioned order of the finance department, government of Sindh. It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Punjab is providing following compensation along with other incentives and privileges to the families of Shuhada who embrace Shahadat due to terrorist attacks and bomb blasts.”

The detail of lump sum compensation and transport, maintenance allowance being provided by the government of Punjab are as under: PC and HC’s compensation is Rs10 million with funds for the purchase of a house of Rs13.5 million for 5 marla totalling Rs23.5 million; for ASI and sub inspector Rs12.5 million with Rs17.5 million for the purchase of a house totalling Rs30 million; for inspector and DSP it is Rs15 million with Rs25 million for a 10 marla house amounting to Rs40 million; for SP and SSP Rs18 million compensation with Rs30 million for the purchase of a house amounting to Rs48 million; and for DIG and above Rs20 million with Rs50 million for 20 marla house amounting to Rs70 million.

The letter further reads that the Punjab police recently enhanced compensation for the incapacitation category in police encounters and violence during law and order. For those injured in traffic accidents in the line of duty the compensation is Rs01 million, Rs10 million in case of permanent incapacitation and Rs0.5 million in case of temporary incapacitation.

No such privileges and incentives regarding specific funds for the purchase of a house and provision of transport and maintenance allowances to the Shuhada’s families of the Sindh Police are being provided, it adds.

IGP Memon proposed a similar package to the families of Shuhada and injured police personnel be granted to the Sindh police.

Besides, it is also proposed that a special allowance for Ghazi and injured police personnel at Rs1,000 each may be granted in their salaries.

The CM, while considering the request from IFP Memon, approved the draft summary and made the compensation at par with the Punjab police.

In a meeting chaired by the IGP, officials said, issues such as the restructuring of police stations at provincial level and capacity building and strengthening of their capacity, were discussed and orders given to make comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

Memon said the level of policing comprising police stations should not only be corrected but all positive and fruitful measures should also be gradually expanded under it. He said that there are more than 100 police stations in Karachi and the recommendations of the Police Reforms Committee regarding their day-to-day affairs and policing should be focused on.

He said that in order to increase or strengthen the capacity of the police, we have to increase administrative and financial matters. He formed a committee under the chairmanship of Karachi’s additional IG and said a draft containing comprehensive recommendations should be prepared and necessary steps sent for review. He also directed necessary steps regarding the merger of small police stations into big police stations, converting small police stations into check posts or reporting centers. He said that special care should be taken that the buildings of the merged police stations are in a proper and usable condition.

Memon also constituted committees under the chairmanship of DIGs of other ranges of Sindh to deal with these issues and issued appropriate and necessary orders to each committee. He also constituted a committee comprising DIGs, IT, Crime, Investigation, AIGs, Operations, State and Management Logistics under the chairmanship of the Additional IG Investigation and issued appropriate orders to the committee. He directed the DIG Establishment Sindh to re-examine and finalize a list of police officers of good reputation and send it later for review. Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that there is a clear difference between policing of urban and rural police stations and exercises regarding the restructuring of police stations have become ineffective in this regard. He termed IGP’s move as welcome and fruitful