Marchers demand laws to curb crimes against minorities, protect places of worship

Social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani asked Pooja’s corpse how she died. Pooja responded she went to fetch water from a well in her village along with her mother.

A few people came and raped her. When she threatened to lodge an FIR against her rapists, they blamed her for leaving her home and claimed she converted to Islam out of her own choice. They then warned her to do as they said. She was forced to accept Islam but later she took her life.

Kermani was acting in a play which she had designed for the Minority March, which was held at the Frere Hall, Karachi, on Friday. The march was held to highlight systematic oppression, discrimination, marginalisation and violence against religious minorities.

In her play, Kermani said that in 1947 the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam allowed the people of the country to choose any religion they wanted. “He emphasized that the state will not have anything to do with one’s religion,” she recalled, adding that on the contrary, today, the nation had been divided in the name of religion.

She stressed how there’s bloodshed and people are being killed in the name of religion. Kermani then asked the charred body of Margaret, who would work in the field for a feudal. “How did you die?” asked Kermani. Margaret responded how she was not paid her wage for the past six months and did not have the courage to ask Chaudhry (the feudal lord) for her salary.

“One day my son fell ill,” she said, adding that she had no option but to approach Chaudhry for a loan, who in return asked for sexual favours. “When I refused, my entire family was burned alive,” Margaret sobbed.

The organisers of the march demanded all “discriminatory” clauses and articles in the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 be repealed. They called for amending articles 41(2) and 91(3) to make the offices of the president and the prime minister equally attainable for all the citizens on merit.

The organisers demanded putting an end to religiously motivated crimes, including abductions, harassment, forced marriages and rape of women and girls of religious minorities. All political

parties should support and unanimously pass legislation to curb and penalise forced conversion of faith and set up parameters to determine legitimate conversion to any faith. Laws pertaining to minorities must be made after consultation with women leaders from the respective minority communities, it was demanded.

The organisers also demanded protection of communal and worship places of all religious minorities with adequate measures and the creation of minority protection cells in all major towns and districts.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, grandson of Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that it doesn’t matter if you are a Christian, Hindu, Parsi, Sikh or from any religion, you have equal rights as a citizen of Pakistan.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited the march briefly. He said the minorities made great sacrifices along with Muslims in the establishment of Pakistan.

“The white colour in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents the minorities. I am with them to give more rights to the minority communities,” he said, adding the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party gives equal rights to the minorities in the party, the minorities have an important role in the development of the country and they all appreciate them.

The minorities in Pakistan have all such political, economic and social rights in Pakistan for which the Constitution of Pakistan has given guarantees, and all minorities are respectable for us, he added.

The mayor said the minorities are represented in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council, most of the big hospitals and historical buildings in Karachi were built by minorities, the founder of modern Karachi and the first Karachi mayor Jamshed Nasserwanji belonged to a minority, and in Karachi all minorities are allowed to celebrate their festivals in a dignified manner.