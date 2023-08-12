Divisive tactics

This letter refers to the article ‘A shameful chapter indeed’ (August 11, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. The articles critiques of the outgoing government are true. Unfortunately, the previous setup under the PTI was not much different. We are so deeply divided that we will overlook obvious signs of criminality as long as we share some kind of affiliation with them, be it on the basis of ethnicity or some other factor.
The politicians often use these identities in order to win support and reinforce our differences but will happily join hands with others from different backgrounds when it comes to their own survival and benefits.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
