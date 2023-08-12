Empowering women

In Pakistan, women constitute around half of the total population but the adult female literacy rate is around 47 per cent as compared to 70 per cent for men. Many in our country still believe that it is the job of men to provide for the family and for women to stay at home and raise the family. Apart from having unfair expectations of men, this mindset also hinders the chances of women at acquiring an education.

As a society, we need to rethink our values and our priorities. If there is one thing we should give our daughters, it is their right to be educated so that they can support themselves. We should equip them with enough skills, so they do not feel trapped in certain situations. We should ensure that they are not dependent on others and give them enough support and confidence so that they can raise their voices when they are not treated fairly.

Jaweria Aara

Hyderabad