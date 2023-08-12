A few days before stepping down, the outgoing PM spelled out the initiation of various policies for skill development, reinvigoration of exports, improvement in agricultural production and achieving self-reliance. Past experience reveals that many good schemes on paper failed due to poor implementation.

It is time a high-powered task force is put in place to oversee the progress of implementation and adopt suitable measures to remove weak spots. Without a firm determination to actually see that policy is implemented, no significant change will come through.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad