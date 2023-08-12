Disillusioned youth

August 12 is marked as International Youth Day, a day that aims to highlight issues related to young people on a global level. This day holds special significance for Pakistan, given that the overwhelming majority of our population, around 64 per cent, are people under the age of 30. However, despite this demographic dominance, there are few groups in Pakistan that our institutions have let down more than young people. The constant political and economic instability, outdated and under-resourced education system and a culture averse to freedom of expression and mobility has left many of our young people feeling disillusioned and alienated by society. The state has also failed to give young people the tools that they need to succeed in life. According to reports, 37 per cent of people aged 15 to 29 are neither in education, training or employment. With such grim prospects at home, it is unsurprising that over 750,000 young Pakistanis are estimated to have left the country just this year and 67 per cent of young people say that they want to leave, as per reports. What these figures basically mean, is that a vast number of Pakistanis have, arguably, given up on Pakistan. This is all the more alarming since young people, particularly those that are highly educated and skilled, are the ones most needed to build a better country. However, the highly educated youth are also seemingly the most likely to see their future elsewhere.

Beyond the lack of opportunity and sense of disillusionment, there are also signs that our young people are increasingly losing a coherent sense of their own identity and becoming more reactionary. The version of Pakistan put forward by the state through education and media is one completely incongruent with the reality young people have to confront, diminishing the credibility of institutions and the older generations that run them in the eyes of the young. The growing use of global social media platforms also means that young Pakistanis are more exposed to the lifestyle of those in more advanced countries which can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy and being left behind. It also means that young people are more likely to see themselves in relation to the world quite differently than those from previous generations.

What this means for our policymakers is that, aside from giving our young people more opportunities, it is also crucial to help them find a sense of identity and articulate a vision of the country that is more appealing to young people than the one that has been propagated thus far. A starting point for confronting these issues might be to take a look at the composition of parliament, where the vast majority of law-makers are unrepresentative of and out-of-touch with an increasingly young country.