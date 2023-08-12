FCEPL 1H profit jumps 83pc

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Friday reported an 83 percent increase in its profit to Rs1.326 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from Rs938.174 million a year earlier.

The company skipped any payout for the period. Earnings per share remained at Rs1.73, compared with Rs1.22 during the same period last year.

The company's net revenue for the six months rose to Rs47.014 billion, compared with Rs30.770 billion a year earlier.

Its cost of sales increased to Rs39.301 billion during the period against Rs25.573 billion. For the quarter that ended on June 30, FCEPL reported a net profit of Rs335.887 million, up

from Rs274.445 million during the same quarter last year.

The company said the profit growth was driven by volume growth, a favorable portfolio mix, pricing management initiatives and distribution expansion.

FCEPL also said that despite a challenging operating environment and economic slowdown,

it was able to improve its operating margin by 80bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost rationalisation and driving efficiencies across the value chain.

The company said it is confident of continuing to grow its business in the coming quarters, supported by its strong portfolio of brands, distribution network and focus on innovation.