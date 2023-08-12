Gold rates down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs222,400 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs343 to Rs190,672. Gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,918 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.