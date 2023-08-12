Rupee falls for second session

KARACHI: The rupee fell for a second straight session on Friday, owing to rising demand for dollars from importers and weak supplies.

In the interbank market, the currency dropped by 89 paise or 0.31 percent against the dollar, to end at 288.49 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 287.60.

In the open market, the local unit fell by 2 rupees to 296 per dollar. "The demand for dollars for import and dividend payments continued to put pressure on the rupee in the interbank market as supplies were running low," said a currency dealer.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said the shrinking supply of dollars and the unfavorable outlook for Pakistan's economy were two factors contributing to the depreciation of the rupee in the open market.

"There was a regular demand for foreign currency, but inflows were insufficient to even

meet that demand as buyers were reluctant to sell dollars because they expected the currency to continue to depreciate in the interim government," Paracha said.

"People are worried about the outlook for the economy because it is unclear whether the caretaker government will last or whether elections will be held next year. This political instability is impacting investor sentiment."