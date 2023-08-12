Stocks rise 1.3 percent on MSCI index boost

Stocks surged over one percent on Friday, boosted by the inclusion of more shares in MSCI's quarterly index review, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index gained 616.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 48,424.40 points. The highest index of the day was 48,898.82 points, while the lowest level of the day was 47,968.51 points.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 257.87 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 17,202.59 points.

Traded shares increased to 368.334 million shares from 322.207 million shares, while trading value rose to Rs17.063 billion from Rs12.757 billion. Market capitalization expanded to Rs7.231 trillion from Rs7.144 trillion. Out of 331 companies active in the session, 207 closed in green, 101 in red and 33 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the market saw positive sentiment as the benchmark index remained in the green throughout the trading session.

"This positivity in the market can be attributed to the MSCI Quarterly Index review, where 15 stocks were added to the MSCI Frontier Market Index and 41 stocks to the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index," he said.

Stocks that were included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index are OGDC, MARI, PPL, LUCK, MCB, UBL, ENGRO, HBL, POL, SYS, FFC, HUBC, EFERT, MTL, BAFL, PSO, and TRG, taking the total constituents to 17, including OGDC and ENGRO which were already part of the index.

The top contributors to the index were MCB, OGDC, ENGRO, BAFL and PPL, as they cumulatively contributed 253 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan XD, which rose by Rs85.85 to Rs7,181 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs27.90 to Rs1,636.21 per share. A significant decline was noted in Reliance Cotton, which fell by Rs37.50 to Rs462.50 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs10 to Rs1,725 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market opened exceptionally strong in response to a positive surprise from MSCI's review.

"In a significant development, 14 stocks were moved from the MSCI Small Cap Index to the MSCI Frontier Markets (FM) Standard Index. Additionally, MSCI added a total of 41 Pakistani stocks to the index," the brokerage said.

This move has led to a substantial increase in Pakistan's weight within the MSCI FM Index, rising to approximately 2.7 percent from the previous level of around 0.6 percent.

Despite a weekly decline of -0.34 percent in the KSE-100, the index managed to maintain the 48,000 levels.

"Looking ahead, resistance is expected around the 49k level in the upcoming week, which could maintain some downside risk. The possibility of a retracement to the 46k-47k range still remains viable," the brokerage said.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 53.872 million shares, which closed higher by 5 paise to Rs2.16 per share. It was followed by Oil & Gas Dev. with 22.570 million shares, which closed higher by Rs2.86 to Rs103.47 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Lalpir Power, Pak Petroleum, WorldCall Telecom, Hub Power Co., Habib Bank XD, Bank Al-Falah, B.O. Punjab and Nishat Chun Pow.

Shares' turnover in the future contracts decreased to 69.333 million shares from 86.817 million shares.