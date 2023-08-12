SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July, up 25pc year-on-year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s corporate regulator said on Friday it registered 2,220 new companies in July, a 25 percent increase from the same month last year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said in a statement that the total paid-up capital for these companies was Rs3.3 billion and the total number of registered companies in the country rose to 197,828.

The SECP said about 57 percent of the new companies were private limited companies, 41 percent single-member companies, and 2 percent not-for-profit associations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

It added that 99.7 percent of the new companies were registered online through its e-services portal, and three foreign companies had established their branches or liaison offices in Pakistan.

The SECP said that 86 foreign applicants from various countries had registered new companies from overseas.

The information technology sector took the lead with the incorporation of 316 companies, followed by trading with 309, services with 260, real estate development and construction with 252, food and beverages with 96, tourism with 91, education with 90, corporate agricultural farming with 70, e-commerce with 64, textile with 57, marketing and advertisement with 48, transport with 45, engineering with 42, healthcare with 41, pharmaceutical with 36, mining and quarrying with 35, power generation with 30, lodging with 28, communications with 26, chemical with 24, cosmetics and toiletries with 21, auto and allied and broadcasting and telecasting with 20 each, paper and board with 19, cables and electrical goods with 12, and 168 companies were registered in other sectors.

The SECP said its integration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and provincial departments had facilitated the registration of new companies with various authorities. It said that it had issued national tax numbers (NTNs) to 2,123 companies, social security numbers to 69 companies under the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), social security numbers to 40 companies under the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), and sales tax numbers to 51 companies under the provincial excise and taxation departments.

The regulator said foreign investment had been reported in 42 new companies. These companies had foreign investors from Afghanistan, Canada, China, Djibouti, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, US and Vietnam.

It said that China was the largest source of foreign investment in Pakistan’s new companies with 16 entities. Singapore and UAE followed with three each. Afghanistan, Iran, US and Vietnam had two each. The remaining countries had one each.

The SECP said that it had also launched a WhatsApp facility to handle queries related to name availability and incorporation of companies. It said that it had responded to 1,305 queries through this facility in July and achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 96 percent.