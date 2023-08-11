Cipher details endorse Imran’s stand: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said Thursday the details surfacing about the cipher have authenticated party chief Imran Khan’s standpoint that he has been repeating in the context of his government’s removal through conspiracy.

The party said in a statement posted on Twitter that the National Security Committee, chaired by Imran Khan, also rejected the contents of the cipher as intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs. Later, the NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also endorsed the previous NSC meeting decisions.

The PTI said the ruling group has repeatedly shot itself in its foot to reduce the importance and relevance of this secret message (cipher).

The party said, “The ruling group denied the existence of the cipher, sometimes calling it meaningless and worthless. Another folly was committed by trying to blame the PTI Chairman for bringing the cipher to the fore.”

The PTO said, “It is necessary the discussion and criticism on this secret post should be kept in its proper context.”

It should be admitted that in fact there was interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan, the PTI said , adding interference in Pakistan’s internal matters resulted in no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Imran Khan.