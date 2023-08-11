Court rejects Imran’s bail pleas in Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD. A local court on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the case was also disposed of.

Imran and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before the Accountability Court No 1, Islamabad, Judge Muhammad Bashir, and filed a petition seeking an exemption from hearing in both the cases (Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana), citing various legal precedents from the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau did not need to arrest Bushra Bibi, after which Judge Muhammad Bashir disposed of her pre-arrest bail application.

Khawaja Haris emphasised that the absence of the accused, if in custody, would be duly investigated by the court itself. He also alluded to a related case in the Lahore High Court.

Addressing the court, Haris conveyed, “We respectfully request for a chance to be heard. Our intentions are not to delay the proceedings intentionally.” However, the NAB prosecutor countered the argument by asserting that an arrest in one case should not preclude the possibility of arrest in other cases.

In response, Judge Muhammad Bashir commented on the broader implications, remarking, “Our aim today is to ensure fair justice.”

The NAB prosecutor suggested the possibility of seeking a one-day exemption or requesting medical grounds, stressing that the accused was not currently in custody.

Presenting a series of court decisions, Khawaja Haris said, “We submit copies of various court judgments. If Judge Muhammad Bashir deems it fit to arrest the law enforcement officials, it would set a positive precedent. Even Zardari himself used to express readiness for imprisonment. The exact nature of his actions remains uncertain.”

Judge Muhammad Bashir raised queries regarding the absence of a warrant for Bushra Bibi and inquired about the whereabouts of investigating officer. The NAB prosecutor clarified that there was no directive for her arrest.

The court deliberated on whether the case was still in the inquiry phase or had transitioned into a full-fledged investigation.

Haris clarified, “The case has now progressed into an investigative stage.” However, Judge Muhammad Bashir appeared skeptical, stating, “There is no concrete indication of such a transition at this point.”

Amidst the legal proceedings, Intizar Panjotha sought assurances about the future course of action. Following the session, Bushra Bibi left the premises.