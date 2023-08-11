Speaker Raja to continue in office

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will continue in his present capacity till oath taking of members of the next National Assembly. Also, the next speaker’s election will be conducted by him while chairing the inaugural session of the next assembly.

The whole government, including all federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers to prime minister, special assistants to PM, deputy speaker and all members of the National Assembly have ceased their positions and they have become ordinary citizens.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will hang his gloves maximum by Friday next, but Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will continue in his office, availing all perks, privileges and enjoying all authority.

Sources said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who had served as the PM of the country in the PPP’s last federal government, would become the acting president if the incumbent president and Senate chairman go abroad.

He was elected to the office last year after the PTI government was thrown out through a vote of no-trust and just before that its speaker resigned due to pressure of his party to subvert the move.

The sources quoted the Constitution’s Article 53 regarding the NA speaker as stating: “Speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly 53. (1) After a general election, the National Assembly shall, at its first meeting and to the exclusion of any other business, elect from amongst its members a speaker and a deputy speaker and, so often as the office of speaker or deputy speaker becomes vacant, the Assembly shall elect another member as speaker or, as the case may be, deputy speaker.

“(2) Before entering upon office, a member elected as speaker or deputy speaker shall make before the National Assembly oath in the form set out in the third schedule. (8) When the National Assembly is dissolved, the speaker shall continue in his office till the person elected to fill the office by the next Assembly enters upon his office.”

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in a meeting of the members of recently dissolved National Assembly, hoped they would be elected again. He told them that it would be he who will administer their oath on their return.