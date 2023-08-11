SC accepts unconditional apology of lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the unconditional apology of Amanullah Kanrani for leveling allegations against two judges hearing the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan in a murder case of a lawyer.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, issued a written order in the appeal of Imran Khan against the Balochistan High Court verdict, dismissing his plea seeking quashing of FIR nominating his name in the murder of Abdul Razaak Shar, Advocate.

Amanullah Kanrani, counsel for the deceased Abdul Razak Shar, the other day raised objections on two judges of the bench, including Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi after leveling accusations against them.

The court, in its order, noted down that during the proceedings, the learned counsel for the complainant was asked to address the court regarding the allegations stated in the FIR.

Instead of focusing on the issue in hand, the learned counsel raised objections regarding the very composition of the bench, says the order adding that when confronted to explain the particulars thereof, the learned counsel withdrew the same and also rendered an unconditional apology.

After deliberations, the conditional apology rendered by the learned counsel for the complainant was accepted, the court noted in its order.

Meanwhile, the court, which adjourned to August 24, noted in its order the interim order passed earlier shall continue.

The court further noted down in its order that since no substantial arguments have yet been heard on the merits of the petition, and as the present bench may not be available on the next date as the court is on summer vacation, this petition shall not be treated as a part-heard case and may be fixed for hearing before any bench available on the date fixed.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the last date of hearing held on July 24, the court had restrained the police from arresting until August 9, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of Quetta-based lawyer Abdul Razzak Shar.

Advocate Shar was killed on June 6 by unidentified people on three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Slain Advocate Shar had previously filed a petition in the BHC, seeking its direction for registration of a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution against Imran Khan for dissolving the NA.

Later, some advocates, including Syed Iqbal Shah, moved the Balochistan High Court requesting cancellation of the FIR against the former premier in connection with the killing of Abdul Razzak Shar.

A division bench of BHC comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Rana had dismissed the petition.

The petitioners had argued before the bench that Imran khan had no involvement in the lawyers murder, citing his presence at the Islamabad High court.

The BHC had held that the FIR, registered against Imran Khan at the Jameel Shaheed Police station Killi Almas, cannot be quashed without proper investigation.

The bench had dismissed the petition against which Imran Khan had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court through his counsel Latif Khosa.