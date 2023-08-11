Bushra meets Imran in jail

ATTOCK: Former first lady Bushra Bibi Thursday met her husband, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the Attock Jail for the first time after his arrest on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi, along with the former prime minister’s lawyers, reached the Attock Jail where she was allowed to meet Khan.

The one-to-one meeting between the two went on for about an hour without the ex-first lady’s legal team. Lawyers Naeem Panjotha, Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Ijaz Buttar did not get the permission to visit the deposed prime minister.

According to Panjotha, Bushra Bibi got the permission to meet Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The legal team could not get the permission to meet the PTI chairman despite showing court orders, said the sources. They added that the lawyers remained outside the jail. Khan’s wife left for Lahore after their meeting, the sources said.