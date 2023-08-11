Complying with: ECP directives 19 members of KP caretaker cabinet quit

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan. The News/File

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday asked his 27-member interim cabinet to resign.

“The caretaker chief minister, as per directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, has asked the cabinet members to submit resignations. Of 27 cabinet members, 19 have submitted resignations while the remaining would quit very soon,” Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel told The News

He said five of the cabinet members were out of Peshawar but were approached and conveyed the message from the chief minister to send in their resignations to his office.

“After all the cabinet members submit their resignations, a summary would be dispatched to the provincial governor for de-notification of the caretaker cabinet,” Feroze Jamal Shah said.

The ECP had written a letter to the caretaker chief minister and directed him to de-notify those cabinet members who had political affiliations. Except for a few of them, almost all of them belonged to different political parties.

Some of them were stated to be quite close to the leadership of their parties and sponsors. It was, however, a huge embarrassment for majority of them when they were invited to a tea party at the Chief Minister’s House and asked to resign.

“Some of them were not only shocked but disappointed as they never expected it to happen so soon. A few of them even sought some time to think before they could submit their resignations,” an eyewitness present there told The News on condition of anonymity.

Of the 27-member cabinet, 15 were ministers and the remaining served as advisers and special assistants to the chief minister.

The caretaker cabinet was appointed in January this year after chief minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet resigned after dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the direction of ousted premier Imran Khan.

The cabinet members had taken oath of offices on January 26. The cabinet was initially appointed for three months to conduct by-elections in the province, but they worked beyond their constitutional mandate and even failed to hold the elections.

The cabinet included Syed Masood Shah, former inspector general of police, Barrister Sanwal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi Khan, industrialist, Adnan Jalil, politician-businessman, Shafiullah Khan, Shahid Khan Khattak, contractor, Haji Ghufran, Khushdil Khan Malik, former bureaucrat, Taj Mohammad Afridi, businessman, Muhammad Ali Shah, former district nazim of Swat, Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Manzoor Khan Afridi, businessman, Abdul Haleem Qasuriya, politician, Hamid Shah, politician, Dr Riaz Anwar, Syed Haroon Shah and Matiullah Marwat, contractor.

Before them, Khushdil Khan Malik was relieved after there was an objection that he had retired from the civil service recently. Then adviser to chief minister on health Prof Abid Jameel was removed after he refused to submit to some powerful people. Shahid Khattak was de-notified as he had attended and addressed a political gathering of his party, Awami National Party, in his native Nowshera district.

Another caretaker minister Adnan Jalil was removed on the direction of ANP leadership and adviser to chief minister on sports and culture, Matiullah Marwat, was elevated as minister. Sources said some ministers were still desperately trying to be included in the new cabinet.