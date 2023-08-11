 
Friday August 11, 2023
National

NA speaker hands Zardari certificate of appreciation

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Ashraf Thursday presented a certificate to former president and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari in recognition of his positive and vibrant role in the House proceedings. Ashraf called on the former president at the Zardari House, Islamabad.