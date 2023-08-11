Alarming increase in ‘aedes aegypti’ larvae population

Islamabad: After finding an alarming increase in ‘Aedes’ larvae population in the federal capital, the Islamabad District Health Office has issued a public advisory urging people to take urgent measures to prevent dengue fever outbreak.

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease endemic to the region, is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected ‘Aedes’ mosquitoes, which thrive in warm, humid environments and breed in stagnant water. Advisory issued by the DHO ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia states that recent entomological reports and larval indices have raised concerns about an alarming increase in ‘Aedes’ larvae populations in our communities and these findings underscore a potential for a significant dengue fever outbreak if immediate and concerted action is not taken.

The DHO advises that it is imperative for all of us to join forces to curb the spread of the disease and safeguard our families. The upsurge in larvae populations is exacerbated by the prevailing monsoon season that has created numerous breeding spots for ‘aedes aegypti’, the primary vector responsible for the transmission of the disease. The combination of a warm and humid climate fosters an ideal environment for the proliferation of both the ‘aedes’ mosquito population and the dengue virus, states the advisory. The DHO added that in the light of these circumstances, we earnestly urge every individual to play an active role in dengue prevention and control. People must follow necessary preventive measures to reduce the risk of dengue transmission.

The Islamabad District Health Office recommends people to conduct surveillance and focus on elimination of breeding sites on a daily basis.