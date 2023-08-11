UN Climate Change Conference 2023: World leaders gathering in Dubai this year to fully support Pakistan: UAE diplomat

KARACHI: The concerned world community assembling at the United Nations Climate Change Conference-2023 (COP-28) to be held in Dubai later this year is sure to provide special financial assistance to Pakistan, keeping in view its serious vulnerability due to extreme weather conditions.

The assurance to this effect was given by UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi as he spoke as chief guest at a conference titled ‘Adapting urban transportation to climate change. The conference was organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The UAE diplomat told the audience that he had been personally a witness to the massive impact of the phenomenon of climate change in Pakistan during his years-long stay in the country.

He said the heads of state, senior relevant authorities, and environmental experts belonging to various countries soon gathering in Dubai for COP-28 had no option other than taking into account Pakistan’s serious vulnerability due to climate change.

Remeithi said the concerned world community would surely provide a sizable portion of the global budget meant for tackling the climate emergency in Pakistan owing to the massive destruction caused by events like floods, heavy rains, cyclones, and heatwaves.

He assured the audience that the UAE rulers would fully support Pakistan’s case in this regard as they had always come to the support of the suffering and underprivileged Pakistani brethren after every disastrous event.

The UAE diplomat said that he had been following up on a daily basis to ensure that the Pakistani government actively took part in the upcoming COP-28 to effectively highlight the country’s climate risk vulnerability before the concerned world community.

“I consider that the deliberations and recommendations of today’s conference are a step forward towards Pakistan gearing up for an active participation in COP-28,” said Remeithi.

He suggested that the concerned non-governmental organisations should hold more such conferences to highlight the environmental challenges of Pakistan and their possible solutions.

Speaking as guest honour, CEO Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that environmental degradation in the last few years had massively affected the physical and mental health of Pakistanis.

He said improvement of environmental conditions would go a long way in keeping Pakistanis healthy and lessening the massive public spending to tackle a number of diseases and health issues which are directly linked to the environment.

Former Sindh environment and forests secretary Shamsul Haq Memon hoped that modern mass transit facilities being developed in large cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, in the form of bus rapid transit system (BRTS) and urban rail service would be highly helpful to tackle the environmental emergency.

He said that in addition to building BRTS in Karachi the public transport facilities in small cities and towns of Sindh should also be upgraded where motorcycle rickshaw service had created a serious traffic mess on roads.

Noted businessman Mian Zahid Hussain assured on behalf of the industrialists in the city that they would do their best to adhere to the environmental safety protocols for tackling the prevailing climate emergency in Pakistan. Abdul Aziz, BRTS general Manager in Karachi, told the audience that funding requirement was a major challenge for the government in building modern mass transportation facilities in large cities. For this reason, foreign donor agencies, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, were involved in such projects, he added.

He said the Green Line BRTS functional in Karachi with its state-of-the-art bus fleet and paperless ticketing system had been contributing well to improving environmental issues in the city, including the problem of traffic congestion.

Environmentalist Syed Omar Arif said that mass transit systems should be expeditiously built in cities like Karachi as harmful vehicular emissions massively degenerated the environment.

Ashar Lodhi, a senior engineering consultant, said the BRTS fully functional in Karachi would provide massive relief to Karachiites by mitigating the traffic and pollution problems of the city.

Shabina Faraz, an environmental journalist, emphasised that the planning for modern transportation systems should take into account the daily commuting requirements of woman workforce and students.