PDM’s failed govt has taken ‘economic revenge’ from people: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the people have been rescued from the failed government of PDM which subjected the people to economic revenge.

“This government had ruined the lives of the people. Inflation has reached the highest level, two million people became unemployed in 16 months with an 8.5pc unemployment rate in the country. The PDM government has left economic misery in the country. Investment has stalled. The value of the rupee has decreased by 40 per cent. The value of the dollar has increased,” he said.

“The prices of electricity and petroleum products have increased enormously. The incompetent rulers owed the people Rs 20 trillion in 16 months. The people are cursing the PDM rulers,” added Qureshi. He expressed these views while talking to the media after appearing in court in Multan on Thursday.

He said corruption cases registered against him were terminated. “The nation is suffering the consequences of these 16 months. The assembly has been dissolved and they want elections as soon as possible according to the Constitution.”

In response to a query on the Cipher issue, he said that he has submitted his point of view on this issue to the FIA, the matter is under investigation and it is not appropriate now to talk about it.

On a question about the caretaker prime minister, he said that there are speculations on the name of the caretaker prime minister and he will discuss the matter when the time will come.

He said that August 14 will be celebrated, the PTI wants to celebrate this day with enthusiasm and zeal and applications will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners to allow PTI for the Independence Day gatherings.

He said that there are five cases registered against him in Multan which are political having no ground realities. There is a clear plan to target him for political revenge, and he had applied for confirmation of his interim bail.

EX-MNA Zain Hussain Qureshi, Mehr Zamir Hussain Sandhal, Hafizullah Dutta Kashif Bosan, Zul Noreen Bhatta and a team of lawyers also accompanied him.