Hike in medical colleges’ fees illegal: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday declared illegal a hike in fees by private medical colleges while programs are in progress.
The court said any increase in the tuition fees or other expenses after a program had begun was illegal and against the law. It directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to make sure that the colleges collect fees outlined at the beginning of a program. The court sought the implementation report about the decision in 45 days.
