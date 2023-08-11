 
close
Friday August 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Hike in medical colleges’ fees illegal: LHC

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday declared illegal a hike in fees by private medical colleges while programs are in progress.

The court said any increase in the tuition fees or other expenses after a program had begun was illegal and against the law. It directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to make sure that the colleges collect fees outlined at the beginning of a program. The court sought the implementation report about the decision in 45 days.