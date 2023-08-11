Zardari, Bilawal welcome Ghous Buksh Mahar in PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed noted politician of Sindh Ghous Buksh Mahar for joining PPP from GDA.
Ghous Buksh Mahar called on Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House.
Sardar Ghous Buksh Mahar, hails from the Shikarpur and was the parliamentary leader of the GDA in the previous National Assembly, has joined the PPP last month.
