Only PPP can end hatred, division in politics: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only his party can end politics of hatred and division in the country, and bring social justice to all backward sections, including the minorities.

“The protection of rights of minorities is also observance of the Constitution and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his historic speech of August 11, 1947 that all citizens will have equal rights and religious freedom in the new state, established under his leadership,” he said on the National Minorities Day.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP had always taken a fair and practical approach regarding protection of rights and interests of minorities, and the 1973 Constitution was a clear example, which guaranteed equal rights to all minorities.

He recalled that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had taken several revolutionary measures during her tenure as the prime minister to solve the problems of minorities and for their progress and welfare, including establishment of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs.

He also paid tribute to Asif Ali Zardari for deciding to celebrate August 11 as the National Minorities Day, and said that taking everyone into confidence and moving forward together was vision of the former president.

The PPP chairman said his party was the only party in the country, which had given tickets and got elected its non-Muslim workers on general seats of the National and provincial assemblies besides giving them representation in Senate.

He said compared to other parties, the PPP also gave the largest representation to the minority community in the cabinet of its governments. “Legislative and practical steps taken by the PPP governments regarding the rights and progress of non-Muslim citizens are unprecedented,” he added.

Bilawal paid tribute to all minorities of the country for contributing much more than their number to nation-building and progress of the country, adding that Pakistan’s majority and minority communities have been living with brotherly ties for centuries, and no one could be allowed to tear apart the social fabric. “The PPP will protect Pakistan’s true social values and tolerance, and continue to play its full role in protecting the rights of minorities and for broader national unity,” he vowed.