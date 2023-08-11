 
Friday August 11, 2023
Three injured in Quetta blast

By APP
August 11, 2023

QUETTA: At least three people including a child were injured in a blast on the Moti Ram Road here on Thursday. According to police sources, the blast occurred near a shop. As a result, three people including a child sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to hospital where two of them were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Arsalan. There are reports that crackers were present in the shop, but the exact nature of explosion is being ascertained.