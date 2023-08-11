PDMA’s relief efforts continue in flood-hit areas of Punjab

LAHORE: According to a PDMA spokesperson, relief activities are underway for rehabilitation in the flood-affected areas in Punjab and 275 medical campuses have been set up in affected districts.

In Bahawalnagar 312, Chiniot 42, Jhang 3324, Layyah 2856, Nankana 537 and Okara 39651 people were given medical aid and facilities. In DG Khan 1923, Kasur 7039, Muzaffargarh 2124, Okara 4259, Vihari 100, Narowal 523 and Nankana 454 people were given medical relief. In DG Khan 3039, Kasur 2412, Khanewal 1645, Muzaffargarh 1758, Nankana 885, Pakpattan 283 and Narowal 83 cattle were shifted to safer places.

More than 11,000 people trapped in flood have been rescued in different districts of the province. A total of 60,000 people have been provided with transportation so far in the monsoon season. Ration bags have been distributed to around 40 families in Chiniot district.

Around two thousand people were provided with food in Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh. One person each died in Okara and Pakpattan. In Sialkot, two people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed. In Bahawalnagar 1995, Chiniot 40, DG Khan 29 and two houses were damaged in Sialkot.