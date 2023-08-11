Citing ‘lack of fairness’: Health Ministry cancels recruitment process initiated by Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD: Citing ‘lack of fairness’ in the recruitments, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) on Thursday scrapped the recruitment process at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) as well as National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad which was initiated by former health minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

Two separate notifications were issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, dissolving the Department Selection Committees (DSCs) for recruitments at PIMS and Federal Government Poly Clinic in Islamabad, while the recruitment process at National Institute of Health (NIH) was also cancelled through a notification by the Ministry of Health.

“There were issues of fairness in the recruitments at PIMS, Poly Clinic and NIH Islamabad, while there were also some legal issues involving courts, which compelled us to dissolve the Departmental Selection Committees (DSCs) for PIMS and Poly Clinic,” Federal Health Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani told ‘The News’.

Similarly, he said, recruitment committees for different development projects have also been dissolved, adding that ongoing recruitment of PSDP project titled “Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) with Public Health Laboratories Network (PHLN) and Workforce Development for Transition of Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP),” had also been cancelled.

“There is no politics involved in it. We have cancelled these recruitments over issues in the fairness of the process and we would soon be going to reinitiate this process,” Iftikhar Shallwani added.

Sources in the Ministry of Health were linking the cancellation of recruitments of hundreds of employees at the federal government institutions with the end of PDM government, saying the process of recruitments initiated by former federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel was ‘extremely unfair’ and lacked transparency.

“As soon as the government was dissolved, the process of recruitments was cancelled, which shows that bureaucracy and other national institutions were not satisfied with the process initiated by Abdul Qadir Patel and his kitchen cabinet,” an official in the Ministry of Health informed, adding that candidates were openly leveling allegations of sale of jobs by the minister and his close aides at the ministry.

Officials said with the dissolution of Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) at PIMS, the recruitment process of 349 employees from BPS 1 to 15 was stopped, adding that interviews of dozens of candidates had already been completed despite strong protest by the PIMS union and employees of the healthcare institute.

“We need 527 lower-level staff members at the moment at PIMS but we have just learnt that recruitment process has been cancelled by the authorities by dissolving the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC). I don’t know the reason behind it but it would definitely create problems for us in running the hospital in smooth manner,” PIMS Executive Director Rana Imran Sikandar said.

Federal Government Poly Clinic’s Executive Director Dr Iftikhar Naru also confirmed that the recruitment process for hiring 110 employees including paramedics and support staff had been stopped by the health authorities by dissolving the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC), saying they were in the middle of the recruitment process as interviews of 60 candidates had already been conducted.

Officials at NIH Islamabad termed the cancellation of recruitment process under the IDSRS project a ‘big loss’ to the health of the people, saying it was a three-year project and two years had already been wasted due to lack of recruitment of staff including scientists, epidemiologists and other experts for the disease surveillance and monitoring.

“NIH administration was under tremendous pressure to hire some ‘favourites’ of the former health minister and they even tried to reconduct the test for the candidates. The NIH administration did their best to delay the process until the government was dissolved. Now health authorities have scrapped the recruitment process which is a good sign,” an official of the NIH Islamabad said.

He, however, urged the authorities to reinitiate the process of recruitment for the IDSRS project as soon as possible and complete it in a transparent manner so that process of disease surveillance and response could be initiated.

“Pakistan has become hub of infectious diseases at the moment where daily dozens of outbreaks of different infectious diseases are being reported from different parts of the country. We are glad that outgoing National Assembly’s health committee rejected a bill aimed at snatching the autonomy of the NIH. There is an urgent need to strengthen the NIH by providing it the required workforce,” the official added.