Rizwana torture case probe almost finalised

ISLAMABAD: Investigation in Rizwana torture case has almost completed and the challan would be submitted to the court soon after completing minor queries.

Investigators claim that the statement of domestic violence victim Rizwana would reveal the reality of torture. The police have rounded up Chaudhry Mukhtar, son of Fateh Mohammad hailing from Chak-88, South, Sargodha. Mukhtar is friends with both the families and he provided the services of the underage victim.

The spouse of the accused could be rounded up for investigation, as according to the Children Act, employing a minor girl self is a crime and the police have collected enough evidences to prove that the judicial officer had hired Rizwana’s services against Rs10,000 per month. The money was transferred to her father through Easy Paisa from the account of the judicial officer.

“The investigation team is waiting for the recovery of the victim to record her statement which is the vital evidence of the case,” a key member of the investigation team said, adding that the police were aware of the nuances of the case though they had collected basic information about the version of the victim.

A higher ranking officer engaged in investigation confirmed that the police had collected concrete evidence to prove that Somia Asim tortured the victim for stealing some gold ornaments but she could not prove the allegations.

The officer said the investigation team had scrutinized the CCTV footage but found no evidence to prove claims of the accused party.