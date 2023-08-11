 
Friday August 11, 2023
National

Elahi detention case: Hearing adjourned as govt counsel fails to submit cabinet review report

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed against the detention of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi till August 16. The court adjourned as the government counsel didn’t submit the cabinet review report regarding the detention of the former Chief Minister. Earlier, the court had sought a review report from the provincial cabinet. The petition stated that Elahi’s detention was illegal and that he was being targeted for political revenge.