Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains in Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Ukraine urged civilians near the northeastern front line to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture territory already once seized during the conflict.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region were recaptured by Kyiv’s forces last September, but Moscow has since pushed back into the region.

“Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces in Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” the city administration said, naming 37 settlements wedged between the town and Russian lines.

It said residents could evacuate to Kharkiv, some 56 miles (90 kilometres) west, where they would have the option to move to safer regions, urging children, the elderly and the sick to leave. “Do not neglect your safety and the safety of your loved ones,” it said.

The warning came as Russia’s defence ministry announced its soldiers had “improved their position” along the front line near the town, after reporting advances earlier in the week.

“In the course of offensive operations near Kupiansk, assault teams of the Western battle group improved their positions along the forward edge of the front line,” it said in a daily briefing.

Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern forces, confirmed to national television that Russian forces were trying to break through in the Kupiansk area. “The situation remains difficult but under control,” he added.

“The evacuation started yesterday, when the order was signed,” said the head of the Kupiansk city military administration Andriy Besedin on national television.In Russia, the governor of the Bryansk region said Thursday that two people had been killed after Ukraine shelled the small village of Chausy, about three miles from the border.

Moscow said earlier Thursday it downed 11 Ukrainian drones nearing the Crimean peninsula and two headed for Moscow, in the latest wave of attacks targeting Russia and Russian-held territory.

Meanwhile, in the Russian-occupied territory of Nova Kakhovka one person died and one was wounded in Ukrainian shelling, the Moscow-backed administration said on Telegram.