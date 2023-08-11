Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked over Holy Quran desecration

BEIRUT:An assailant threw a Molotov cocktail at Sweden’s embassy in Beirut, causing no casualties, Stockholm´s foreign minister and a diplomatic source said Thursday, amid anger over recent Koran desecrations. “We confirm that there was a Molotov cocktail thrown at the facade of our embassy last evening, which did not explode,” a diplomatic source at the embassy said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media. The “perpetrator managed to run away”, the source added.
Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Koran in Stockholm -- including setting pages alight. Multi-confessional Lebanon saw protests at mosques, while the head of the powerful pro-Iran Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah has called for the Swedish ambassador to be expelled. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said “it was sheer luck that no one was injured” in Wednesday´s attack and that staff were safe.
