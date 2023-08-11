All set to celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Thursday, issued directions to all the deputy commissioners regarding celebrations of the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here Thursday. The meeting reviewed preparations to mark the Independence Day and decided that fireworks display would be held in all district headquarters at 12pm on August 13 while concerts of national songs would be organised in all districts at 8pm on August 14.

The chief secretary said that freedom is a great blessing, it should be valued. He said that the purpose of celebrating Independence Day with grandeur is to make the young generation aware of the importance of freedom. He said that living nations celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

The meeting was briefed that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to observe the Independence Day with national zeal and zest. Events would be organised at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels. The main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Huzuri Bagh, Lahore. The Sports Department would organise 252 sports competitions across the province. All the government buildings would be decorated with national flag and lights. Speech competitions and seminars would be held in schools, colleges, and universities. The administrative secretaries of local government, schools, higher education, information, and sports departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.