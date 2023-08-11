 
close
Friday August 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

LHC orders implementation of Urdu language decision

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the relevant institutions to implement the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the implementation of the Urdu language and ordered to submit a report on the implementation of the decision within six months.It said that the decision of the Supreme Court in the Kokab Iqbal case should be implemented. Moreover, the decision of the Supreme Court under Article 189 is applicable to institutions.