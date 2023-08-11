Contractors to get smart cards

PESHAWAR: Secretary Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain on Thursday inaugurated a project to issue electronic smart cards to contractors.

Additional Secretary Communication Muhammad Riaz, engineers and delegations of contractors’ association were present on the occasion.The additional secretary said that cards would be issued to contractors for a period of one year after proper scrutiny.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary communication said that smart cards would facilitate

contractors and ensure transparency in the whole system.