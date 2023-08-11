CS for concerted efforts to eradicate poliovirus

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Thursday said that the eradication of the poliovirus was the top priority of the government and urged all the stakeholders to find a workable solution to address the remaining field challenges creating hurdles in giving a final push to the crippling virus.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) for polio eradication at the cabinet room in the Civil Secretariat, said a handout.The chief secretary also stressed the need for close coordination and communication among all stakeholders and appreciated the efforts of law-enforcing agencies for providing security to polio teams.

The administrative secretaries concerned, additional secretary health /coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Rahim, representatives of Police and Pak Army and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The chief secretary emphasised that since the poliovirus in the country was linked with the virus circulating in Afghanistan, therefore, holistic joint efforts were required on both sides to root out the diseases.

Referring to the operational issues reported during the ongoing campaign in different districts, the chief secretary instructed the commissioners and deputy commissioners of districts concerned to focus on addressing the issues on priority basis.

He appreciated the law enforcement agencies, all the partners and polio workers for continued efforts to stop spread of the virus to other districts.The chief secretary said the provincial government would continue to support the polio eradication efforts till the eradication of the virus.