Friday August 11, 2023
Tribal police end strike after talks

By Bureau report
August 11, 2023

PESHAWAR: The cops from the former tribal areas have announced ending their strike after talks with the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday.An official said the cops announced joining duty to protect polio teams in their areas.