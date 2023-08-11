Kukikhels end sit-in protest

JAMRUD: Successful negotiations on Thursday ended the 33-day protest sit-in by the Kukikhel elders at the Bab-e-Khyber in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district.

District administration officers, including Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer Saleem Abbas and others held talks with the elders of Kukikhel in the presence of the Bara Reconciliation Committee.

Elders Malik Naseer Ahmad, Barkat Khan, Syed Agha Jan, Barak Khan, Dawood Khan, Hussain Ahmed represented the Kuikhels in the talks. An official communication said Bhadi, Pakdara, Bagh, Patiklay would return to Rajgal in the first phase.

The people from Ghakhai, Daman, Tor Chapar, Nikai, Change, Bakhte Mela, Kachkol, Babbar Kachkol, Tor Dara Gharibi Kandav and Kharwala would return.