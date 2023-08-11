 
Friday August 11, 2023
Peshawar

Police constable gunned down

By APP
August 11, 2023

PESHAWAR: A police constable was shot dead by unknown gunmen here Thursday, police said.Constable Sarwar Shah was going on duty when came under attack at the limit of Bhana Mari police station. He was rushed to the hospital but died before receiving medical attention.