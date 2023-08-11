Police constable gunned down

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Thursday, issued directions to all the deputy commissioners regarding...
LAHORE: On direction by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special awareness campaign regarding importance of immunisation...
LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a national dialogue on ‘Sustainable Food...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday declared illegal a hike in fees by private medical colleges while programs...
LAHORE: Lahore High Court directed the relevant institutions to implement the Supreme Court’s decision regarding...
HOUSTEN: The Pakistani diaspora has dispatched relief items for the flood victims for the second consecutive year amid...