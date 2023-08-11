Rs4m fake currency seized

PESHAWAR: The police claimed to have seized Rs4 million fake currency and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Badbher Pir Zia Khan flagged a vehicle for checking at the Zangali Police Post.Upon thorough checking, the police recovered Rs4 million fake Pakistani currency and arrested the alleged fake smuggler identified as Hanif, a resident of Kohat.