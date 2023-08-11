Operation conducted near Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A number of houses were checked during the search and strike operation in the funnel areas of the Peshawar Airport on Thursday.

An official said a search and strike operation was conducted in the funnel area of the Peshawar Airport, during which a number of houses were checked, and suspicious people questioned.Heavy contingents of police along with female cops participated in the search operation. The verification of the tenants was also started to avoid any untoward incidents in the funnel area.