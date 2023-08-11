Crackdown against substandard milk launched

LAKKI MARWAT: The district food department has launched a special campaign to crack down on milkmen and owners of dairy farms involved in selling substandard and adulterated milk in parts of Lakki Marwat district.

“The campaign was launched on the directives of provincial authorities of the food department who had received complaints about availability of milk adulterated with water and chemicals in markets,” said District Food Controller Aman Khan on Thursday.

He said that the adulterated milk was not fit for human consumption and that legal action against the milkmen and owners of dairy farms was inevitable.He said that special teams had been formed to make the 10-day long drive against selling of substandard milk a success.

Aman Aman said that he had also approached the authorities of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to depute officials for launching a joint action against milkmen.“The mobile lab facility and milk testing kits are available with the food authority therefore the joint venture will prove result- oriented,” he claimed.

Song competition: The district education department with support of the Boy Scouts Association held a patriotic songs competition in connection with Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Students from public sector schools took part in the competition held at Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghasan Khan Centennial Model High School No. 1, in Lakki city.Vice-principal of the school Khalilur Rehman presided over the event.