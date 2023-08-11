Ulema help sought to control dengue

PESHAWAR: KP Secretary Health Mahmood Islam Wazir has praised religious scholars for the important role they are playing in controlling diseases.

“There should be collaboration between the Health Department and religious institutions to keep the province safe from dengue,” he proposed.During a meeting with religious scholars in Peshawar, the secretary stressed the significance of joint efforts for cleanliness and dengue prevention.

He asked the scholars to discuss preventive measures during different occasions and Friday sermons.He encouraged religious scholars to use their influence to raise awareness amongst the people to prevent stagnant water in and around homes, covering containers like pots, drums, and tanks to prevent mosquito breeding. Dr Qasim Afridi, Coordinator of the Integrated Vector Control/Malaria Control Program, explained the symptoms of dengue fever, including pain in the body, joints, and eyes, as well as headaches.