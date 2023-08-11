Team building stressed for teachers

PESHAWAR: Bloomfield Hall School’s Founding member, Ms. Angela Williams, and Executive Board Member, Ms. Olivia Qasir, visited both the junior and senior campuses to begin the new academic year with full zeal.

A press release said the appointment of new principals at both campuses was expected to enhance the raise the quality of education to the benefit of the students.The staff was briefed about team building and reassured that the bond with the school system as

a whole would be strengthened.

The staff welcomed the guests at the respective campuses and vowed to continue efforts for ensuring quality education for students in Peshawar.The school will reopen for students of the senior campus on the 21st of August while the junior campus will reopen on the 23rd of this month.