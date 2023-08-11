31 individuals supported with small-scale businesses

CHARSADDA: Qatar Charity has supported 31 individuals in establishing small-scale businesses for income generation.

The small-scale businesses, which include electric works, general stores, and household-level poultry farms have been established for the poor and needy people through the provision of required toolkits, equipment, and poultry birds in remote areas of Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Qatar Charity strives to increase people’s income through small businesses at the local level so that people can have sustainable livelihoods and live a better life.

During the distribution event, Sajjad Khan, the organisation’s coordinator for Peshawar, said that Qatar Charity was working on various development projects, especially in Charsadda, Nowshera, and Peshawar districts. He further said that Qatar Charity would continue to help deserving families.

Community leaders thanked Qatar Charity and donors for the distribution of packages to deserving and small-scale entrepreneurs in remote areas. Government officials acknowledged Qatar Charity’s efforts in sustainable livelihood projects, clean drinking water projects, and construction and development of schools, health, education, and mosques, among other schemes.