10 lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police have arrested 10 lawbreakers including three for possessing liquor, three for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons, ammunition and liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Sadiqabad, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police conducted raids and netted Sohail, Sahil, Muhammad Maroof, Junaid, Zafar, Salman and Sabir on recovery of 30 litres liquor, two pistols and a dagger.

Saddar Wah police rounded up two accused namely Umair and Hurrara wanted in an attempt to murder case. Airport police netted a proclaimed offender namely Abdul Razaq wanted in a case registered in 2017.Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.