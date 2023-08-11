Traffic police ensures safe road environment

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has reinforced commitment to maintain traffic discipline and ensure safe road environment in the city through implementation on laws.

Police officials from traffic wing in the light of directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer organized `Police Darbar’ at traffic headquarters which was attended by all officials including Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain, Zonal DSPs and jawan from the force.

Chief Traffic Officer directed policemen to ensure courteous attitude with citizens and ensure implementation on traffic laws without any discrimination. On the occasion, the officers and jawans shared their professional as well as personal issues and they also gave suggestions to improve the performance of the department. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad listened to the problems and assured to resolve them.

While addressing the officers and cops in Police Darbar, Chief Traffic Officer said that Islamabad Capital Police has become the role model for other law enforcement agencies due to its performance and service to citizens. He said that its personnel are working day and night to serve the citizens and performing duties in tough weather conditions. He urged the traffic cops to demonstrate polite attitude during interactions with citizens especially those coming from other districts. He said courteous behaviour brings laurel and appreciation which is key to boost the morale of the force.