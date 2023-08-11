Preparations for I-Day celebrations at peak

Islamabad: Preparations for the upcoming Independence Day (14 August) are at its peak as the country has worn its national flag colour with a display of a number of seasonal footpath stalls carrying attractive colourful accessories and clothes.

Like every year, this year too Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying national flags, bun­tings, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys, and other accessories set up at the main avenues, markets and roads of the cities, said a report aired by PTV news channel. A trader selling national flags shared his views to APP scribe that there is much enthusiasm among youngsters, adding, the public is excited and buying green and white coloured clothes and accessories.

“Our sales have already gone up by over 100pc and well surpassed our targets,” the owner of VIP Flags claimed. The bazaars, buildings, markets, and houses are also decorated with national flags whereas, stalls of colourful buntings, national flag buntings, and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes have been set up too, said a citizen. Badges, caps, balloons and dresses inscribed with Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak are stacked in large numbers at every market, said a young girl. People belonging to every walk of life especially youngsters are busy decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day, said a motorist.