Work of 35 young visual artists on display at PNCA

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) unveiled a dazzling spectacle of artistic brilliance with the inauguration of "A Space Between the Worlds Vol:2" exhibition on Thursday.

The event, a dynamic platform for 35 young and upcoming visual artists, exemplified a harmonious blend of creativity and innovation. Mr. Ahmed Habib, an eminent figure in the art world, inaugurated the exhibition alongside Mr. M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts , participating artists, and esteemed guests.

The exhibition's carefully curated selection of artworks spanning various genres and mediums showcased the artists' distinctive perspectives. Attendees were enraptured by the depth of emotion and technical finesse evident in each piece, underlining the exhibition's unequivocal success. Mr. Ahmed Habib, the evening's chief guest, praised the artists for their ability to convey both technical prowess and profound insights through their creations.

Encompassing diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, miniature, digital, and printmaking, the National Art Gallery provided an immersive setting for attendees to engage in thought-provoking discussions and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the arts. The exhibition fostered a palpable sense of inspiration, acting as a catalyst for artistic exchange and connection among both creators and enthusiasts.

"A Space Between the Worlds Vol:2" promises to leave an indelible impact on the artistic landscape, inviting audiences to explore new perspectives, materials, and artistic approaches. The exhibition will run until August 18, 2023, inviting art enthusiasts and the curious alike to experience the rich tapestry of traditional, contemporary, and abstract art.