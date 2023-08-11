PU researchers discover 2,000 years old Buddhism artifacts

LAHORE: A team of Punjab University archaeologists has discovered 2,000 years old artifacts from the old Ravi bed of Jhelum that reflect presence of Buddhism between Sargodha and Jhang for the first time.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi and PU Department of Archaeology Chairman Dr M Hameed shared this rare information at a press conference held at Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

VC Prof Mahmood said that according to the prevailing perception for more than a century, Buddhism was limited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Taxila region. He said that a research group under the patronage of Dr Hameed discovered the 2,000-year-old Buddhist civilisation in Central Punjab. He said that the discovery of the artifacts confirms that the followers of Buddhism were inhabitants of this area and they established their religious buildings, stupas and monasteries. He said that PU has played a leading role in tracing Buddhism in Central Punjab. Tourism Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi appreciated the efforts of PU research team and said that the research has provided evidence regarding presence of Buddhist civilisation. He extended his full support to launch joint ventures for exploring various tourist and heritage sites. He said that such unique discoveries would contribute to documentation of eminent tourist spots in Punjab. Dr Hameed said that in the recent field tour, innumerable evidences of ancient settlement in form of cultural mounds were recorded. He said that prior to this discovery, there were unsubstantial evidences of Buddhism in Punjab.