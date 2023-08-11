Canadian envoy, governor discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in health, trade, environment and mining sectors were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that Pakistan is committed to complete eradication of polio virus. We are grateful for the support of the Canadian government in this regard, he added. He further said that Pakistanis living in Canada are playing a positive role in the development of Canada. He said that Pakistan is keen to further expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in trade, environment, and people-to-people contact. The governor told the Canadian High Commissioner that there is a favourable environment for Canadian investors to invest in Pakistan. He said that there are vast investment opportunities in mining sector in Pakistan.

He said that the government has made a conducive policy for foreign investors, which is increasing foreign direct investment in Pakistan. The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government to combat polio.